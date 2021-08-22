Indore: ​Youth kills cousin, injures uncle when denied swanky mobile phone

Indore

A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his cousin following an argument that started after the latter demanded Rs 1.3 lakh to purchase a mobile phone, which his uncle (the deceased's father) refused. The accused who is absconding after the incident, also attacked and injured his uncle.

According to Malharganj police, the incident took place in the Jinsi area of the city at around 9.30 pm. Sunita Yadav, a resident of Netaji Subhash Marg informed police that she along with her husband Jagdish Yadav had gone for a general checkup at a doctor’s clinic. After she returned home, her son Swapnil alias Goldy Yadav complained that his cousin Bhola alias Ankit Yadav had come by and was arguing and abusing him when they were out. Sunita pacified her son and told him not to reply to the accused.

But after a few minutes, accused Bhola and his father Rameshwar reached the complainant's place and Bhola demanded Rs 1.3 lakh from Jagdish to buy a mobile phone. Jagdish refused to give money, and Bhola started abusing him. Goldy intervened and Bhola attacked him with a knife. He also attacked Jagdish when he tried to intervene, and then fled from the scene after committing the crime. Jagdish and Goldy were rushed to the hospital but Goldy could not be saved while Jagdish is undergoing treatment.

The police are taking the statements of family members, and have come to know that Jagdish was having a property dispute with his brother Rameshwar.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:31 AM IST