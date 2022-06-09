Indore: Youth killed, sister injured in road mishap

Accident | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed while his sister was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Bypass Road in the Lasudia police station area late on Tuesday. They were on their way home when the accident happened. The police are looking for the errant driver of the vehicle.

Lasudia police said the deceased was identified as Aniruddha, alias Shivam Singh, 21, a resident of Tapeshwari Bagh Colony in the city. In the accident, both brother and sister were injured. They were rushed to hospital, but Shivam could not be saved. Sakshi is undergoing treatment at a city hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger.

Sakshi works at a jewellery showroom in the city. Her brother was taking her home from her workplace when the incident happened. After hitting the bike, the vehicle fled the scene. The police are checking the CCTVs of the area to try and identify the vehicle and its driver.