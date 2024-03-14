Indore: Youth Killed In Sickle Attack For Trespass

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth paid for his life in a sickle attack by a trio in the Gandhi Nagar area on Wednesday just because his tractor partially entered the field of the accused. Police said that two of the accused were arrested while a search is on for the father of one of the arrested accused. The family members alleged that four men were involved in the murder of the youth.

Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Sharma said that the incident took place in Hingonia village around 10 am. The deceased has been identified as Ravindra aka Deepak Dabi, a resident of Badoli village. He was staying with his maternal uncle Shivnarayan Barod in Hingonia village. On Wednesday, Ravindra was going to his maternal uncle Shivnarayan’s field to load garlic bags in the tractor. As he was driving the tractor he saw mud on the road and in trying to avoid it a wheel of his tractor passed from the field of accused Devkaran.

Seeing this, Devkaran, his son Ramraj and nephew Rohit came there and started an argument with Ravindra and thrashed him badly. Then, one of the accused attacked Ravindra with a sickle on his abdomen injuring him critically. Ravindra’s uncle Shivnarayan and others reached the spot and took Ravindra to the hospital but he could not be saved.

After the incident, Ramraj and Rohit were arrested while a search was on for Ramraj’s father Devkaran till the filing of the report. Police said that the accused had also entered into an argument with Shivnarayan a few days ago. Police believed that the youth was killed over an old rivalry. The accused have been booked under various sections including 302 of the IPC and the statements of family members are being recorded. Uncle Rajendra Singh Barod said that Devkaran, Ramraj, Rohit and a man thrashed Ravindra after he passed from their field. Ravindra hails from Badoli village but he was staying with his maternal uncle. He had gone to meet his parents and had come back on Tuesday itself.

Got married a month ago

Family members informed that Ravindra aka Deepak was the only son of his parents. He used to stay with his maternal uncle since childhood and also studied here. He often used to visit his parents' place. He had got married a month ago. His wife was at his parent’s place at the time of the incident.