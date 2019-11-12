Indore: Youth killed in road accident, friends injured

Indore: A 22-year-old youth was killed while two persons were injured after their bike rammed into a pole in Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday. They were returning from Pithampur when the accident happened. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

Rajendra Nagar police station incharge Sunil Sharma said the deceased was identified as Ritesh son of Rajendra, a resident of Sudama Nagar. He was rushed to hospital by 108 Ambulance but he could not be saved. Preliminary investigation revealed that he along with two of his friends were returning to city on his bike when bike rammed into an electric pole. Ritesh was critically injured. His friends were admitted in another hospital and police have taken their statements. It is said that Ritesh was employed in a company in Pithampur and was returning home. The police are also taking the statement of his family members.