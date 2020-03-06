Indore: Youth killed in road accident, friend injured

Indore: A youth was killed while his friend got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Kanadia area on Wednesday night. A cow was also killed in the accident.
According to the police, the incident took place near Pragya Girls School near Bypass. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Lohani (18), resident of Saat Meel area in Khudel. He came to visit Khajrana Ganesh Temple with friends.
He and a friend were on a bike and two other friends were on another bike. They were returning home when a vehicle hit them. After being hit by the vehicle their bike hit another bike. Abhishek and his friend were injured in the accident. They were rushed to hospital but Abhishek could not be saved.
It is said that a cow also died in the accident, though the circumstances are unclear. Police said they are examining the CCTVs installed around the area.
