Indore: Youth killed in road accident, friend injured

Indore: A youth was killed while his friend got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Kanadia area on Wednesday night. A cow was also killed in the accident.

According to the police, the incident took place near Pragya Girls School near Bypass. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Lohani (18), resident of Saat Meel area in Khudel. He came to visit Khajrana Ganesh Temple with friends.