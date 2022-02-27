Indore: Youth killed in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed after he rammed his bike into a stationary mixer machine in the Kotwali area on Sunday evening. The police are investigating the case.

Central Kotwali police station-in-charge Ashok Patidar said the incident took place between Siyaganj and Patthar Godam around 5.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Bunty Patel, 30, a resident of Ranipura. He lost control of his bike and rammed into a wrongly parked mixture machine. He was critically injured and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The police have sent the body for an autopsy.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:16 PM IST