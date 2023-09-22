Indore: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Mini-Truck

representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed while his friend was injured after they were hit by a mini truck in the Lasudia area on Wednesday night when they were returning home. The police have seized the mini truck and registered a case against the errant driver of the truck. According to the police, the incident took place in the Dewas Naka area around 9 pm. Aseem Malviya, a resident of Scheme Number 78 along with his friend was returning home when a mini truck came from the rear side and hit their scooter and Aseem got critically injured.

He and his friend were taken to the hospital but Aseem could not be saved. Police said that his friend is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger. After the accident, the police seized the mini truck and registered a case against the errant driver. A search is on for the driver.

It is said that Aseem’s father makes furniture and Aseem used to help him. The police are recording the statement of the injured person to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

