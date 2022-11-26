Indore: Youth killed, friend hurt in road accident

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth was killed, while his friend was injured after they were hit by a truck in the Khajrana area on Friday night. The collision was so severe that the bike was stuck to the wheel of the truck.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Kumar Verma said the incident took place near Saikripa Colony on MR-10 Road around 10.30 pm. Two bikers were hit by the truck in which a youth, named Shahrukh, was killed, while his friend was injured. Verma said the injured person was also named Shahrukh. The youths were going back home when the truck hit them. The truck is registered with Nagaland RTO number.

The police are investigating the case to ascertain the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.