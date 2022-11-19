Indore: Youth killed, friend hurt in road accident

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed, while his friend was injured in a road accident in the Khudel area on Saturday. They were on their way back home on a bike when the accident happened. The police are waiting for the autopsy report.

According to the police, the incident took place near Dudhiya village. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Koushal, 26, a resident of Dudhiya village. Manoj, along with his friend, Pintu, was going home when they met with an accident. Cousin Nikki told reporters that a person had informed that a youth was found injured near the road. The family members reached the spot and took both the injured persons to hospital, but Manoj could not be saved. Nikki alleged that both the persons had injury marks on their heads, so the case should be investigated from all aspects.

The police said that ongoing investigations revealed that the youths were injured in a road accident. However, the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for the youth’s death. The police are trying to record the statement of the injured person.