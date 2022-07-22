Indore: Youth killed, friend hurt in road accident

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed while his friend was injured in a road accident in the Banganga area, the police said on Thursday. They were going back home when they were hit by a vehicle. However, their family members said that they fell from the bike after which the deceased was taken to hospital an hour late by the brother of his injured friend.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rishi, a resident of DRP Lines. He and his friend Ritik met with an accident in the Pologround area. Rishi sustained a head injury. They were taken to hospital, but Rishi could not be saved. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened.

One of the family members alleged that they had fallen from the bike due to which Rishi sustained a head injury, while Ritik sustained minor injuries. Ritik’s brother reached the spot, but he took Rishi to the hospital an hour late. The police are gathering information from the spot.

In another incident, Ratanlal Parmar, a resident of Sanwer, was killed in a road accident near Lavkush Square on Thursday. He was the co-driver on a loading vehicle. The vehicle overturned and he was critically injured. He was taken to hospital where he died during treatment.

Read Also Indore: MPPSC candidates write to Chief Justice for results