Indore: Youth held with four stolen two-wheelers

Indore

Police arrested a youth with four stolen bikes in the Central Kotwali area on Saturday. The accused had hidden the stolen bikes under Sanjay Setu Bridge to mislead the police. He is being questioned further.

Central Kotwali police station in-charge BD Tripathi said that a team was constituted to keep an eye on the bike lifters in the area. Acting on a tip-off, accused Farhan Chandanwala was caught from Daulatganj area of the city. He was roaming on a stolen bike. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing the bike from the Central Kotwali area and said that he had also stolen two-wheelers from Chhoti Gwaltoli area, Khajrana and Banganga area. He had parked the bikes under Sanjay Setu bridge.

Following the lead given by the accused, the police have recovered our vehicles. Police are trying to find out whether anyone else was involved in the theft.