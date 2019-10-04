Indore: Youth held for raping girl

Indore: A married youth was arrested by police in Khajrana on Thursday for allegedly raping a girl after convincing the girl that he had taken divorce from his wife and wanted to marry her.

According to Khajrana police station in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur, the girl stated in her complaint that the accused met her a few months ago and later they became close friends.

To develop physical relations with the girl, the accused told the girl that he had taken divorce from his wife and wanted to marry and stay with her.

Then he raped the girl. Later, the girl came to know that the man had lied to her as he had not divorced his wife. The victim reached the police station and complained against the accused. Police said that the accused has been arrested and further investigation is on.