Indore: Youth Held For Implicating Two Men In False Attempt To Murder Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a youth for implicating two persons in a case of attempt to murder to take revenge from them, in the Chandan Nagar area on Friday.

The youth and his brother-in-law prepared a plan after which his brother-in-law struck him with a blade twice on his abdomen.

According to Chandan Nagar police station staff, on September 11, two persons named Anwar and Javed Shah had an argument over some issue and the police had registered a case against both the men for assault.

On September 13, Anwar’s son Imran along with his friend Aman reached the police station in an injured condition and lodged a complaint that he had been attacked by Javed, Arif and their accomplice in Gosiya Nagar area with a knife. Then, the police registered a case under various sections including section 307 of the IPC against the said attackers.

During the investigation, the police took Imran and his friend Aman to the crime scene. Police found variations in their statements. After that, the police called Javed and Arif for their statements. They informed the police that they were at the Chandan Nagar police station at the time of the incident as they had been called by the investigating officer for statements in the assault case that took place on September 11.

The police checked the CCTVs and found Javed and Arif at the police station at the time of the incident. Imran had lodged a false FIR to implicate Javed and Arif. Later, Imran confessed his crime and he informed the police that he wanted to send Javed and Arif to jail so he along with Aman and his brother-in-law Sonu prepared the plan to implicate them.