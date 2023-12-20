Indore: Youth Hangs Self, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man committed suicide after hanging himself at his place in Dwarkapuri police station area on Monday. The reason behind the extreme decision could not be established as no suicide note was recovered. The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pinkesh Dawde aka Sonu, a resident of Vidur Nagar. He worked as an agent of a bank. He was alone at his house when he committed suicide. His father worked at a mobile repairing shop and went to his shop in the morning. When Pinkesh’s sister came in the evening from her job, she found him hanging from the ceiling. He was the elder son of his parents and his younger brother had gone for coaching. He is survived by his parents and two siblings. The police began an investigation in the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Mill master dies mysteriously

A 45-year-old mill master died under mysterious circumstances at his work place in Bhanwarkuan police station jurisdiction on Monday. The incident happened at Udyog Nagar, Palda on Monday evening. His health suddenly deteriorated and he fell unconscious on the ground. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the deceased family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kailash, a resident of Virat Nagar, Palda. He was working at the mill and suddenly fell unconscious. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. He is survived by his wife and three children. The police began an investigation in the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of death.