Indore: Youth From Maheshwar Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Maheshwar died under mysterious circumstances in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. It is said that the youth was staying here in a rented house where he fell unconscious.

The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the reason for his death. According to the police, the deceased identified as Shashank Sharma, 27 years, a resident of Chhoti Khargone in Maheshwar tehsil in Khargone district was rushed to the hospital by one of his friends.

After the check-up, the doctors declared him dead. After that, the police were informed and the body was sent for the autopsy. The police are investigating the case to know the cause of death. The statement of his friend is also being recorded by the police.

