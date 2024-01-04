 Indore: Youth Found Murdered, Two Friends Found Injured In A Field
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth Found Murdered, Two Friends Found Injured In A Field

Indore: Youth Found Murdered, Two Friends Found Injured In A Field

They had an argument with some youths during a birthday party in Banganga area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was found dead while his two friends were found injured in a field under Banganga police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday. It is said that they were at a birthday party when they had an argument with some youths over some issue after which they were attacked with stones by the accused. The attackers have been identified and one of the suspects has been detained and is being questioned while the other accused are being searched for by the police.

Additional DCP (zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said that Pawan Thakur, 18 years, a resident of Bhawani Nagar area was found dead while his two friends Rahul Nimje and Ankit Sharma were found injured in a field near Bhawani Nagar area. Some injury marks were seen on the body so the police surmised that Pawan and his friends were attacked by some youths with stones following an argument between them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pawan, Rahul and Ankit had gone to a birthday party where they had an argument with a person over some issue. Then, one of them took the key of the bike of a youth and fled from the scene when they were attacked with stones by the accused.

Two persons were identified by the police and a search is on for them. Police said that some injury marks suggested that they were sustained because of a road accident. The statements of the injured persons are also being recorded by the police and the autopsy report is awaited.

Read Also
Bhopal: 16 Teens Who Left Home For New Year Revelry Reunited With Family By Rly Police
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Drunk Dad Stabs Son To Death In Ujjain, Arrested

MP Shocker: Drunk Dad Stabs Son To Death In Ujjain, Arrested

MP: CM Yadav Likely To Open ‘Prasadam’ On Jan 7 In Ujjain

MP: CM Yadav Likely To Open ‘Prasadam’ On Jan 7 In Ujjain

Indore: 21-ft Replica Of Ram Temple Catches Eyes In Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; Thousands Join...

Indore: 21-ft Replica Of Ram Temple Catches Eyes In Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; Thousands Join...

Indore: 1 Dead In Stabbing Incident During Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri

Indore: 1 Dead In Stabbing Incident During Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri

Indore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month

Indore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month