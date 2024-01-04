Indore: Youth Found Murdered, Two Friends Found Injured In A Field

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was found dead while his two friends were found injured in a field under Banganga police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday. It is said that they were at a birthday party when they had an argument with some youths over some issue after which they were attacked with stones by the accused. The attackers have been identified and one of the suspects has been detained and is being questioned while the other accused are being searched for by the police.

Additional DCP (zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said that Pawan Thakur, 18 years, a resident of Bhawani Nagar area was found dead while his two friends Rahul Nimje and Ankit Sharma were found injured in a field near Bhawani Nagar area. Some injury marks were seen on the body so the police surmised that Pawan and his friends were attacked by some youths with stones following an argument between them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pawan, Rahul and Ankit had gone to a birthday party where they had an argument with a person over some issue. Then, one of them took the key of the bike of a youth and fled from the scene when they were attacked with stones by the accused.

Two persons were identified by the police and a search is on for them. Police said that some injury marks suggested that they were sustained because of a road accident. The statements of the injured persons are also being recorded by the police and the autopsy report is awaited.