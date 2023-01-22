Indore: Youth fined for using modified silencer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Saturday fined a bike rider for using a modified silencer in his bike. The police officials removed the modified silencer and warned the bike owner to follow the traffic rules.

Additional CP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain had received a complaint that a person was using a modified silencer in his bike. The modified silencer made the noise of a gunshot which startled people on the road.

Traffic subedar Yogesh Mishra and constable Biresh Jat were instructed to collect information about the bike owner and to reach his place and collect a fine from him. The police officers reached the bike rider’s home in Sangam Nagar area and collected a fine of Rs 1000 from the bike owner. They ensured the modified silencer was replaced with a normal one.