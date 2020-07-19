Indore: Youth falls to death from building, family members suspect foul play

Indore: A 21-year-old youth died after falling from the third floor of a house under Khajrana police station jurisdiction, late on Saturday night. It is said that two youths had taken him with them that night and after a few hours the incident happened in the building where one of the youths who called him is residing. The family members alleged that he was pushed from the height. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report and are checking CCTVs near the spot to know the exact circumstances of the incident.

Khajrana police station in-charge Santosh Yadav said that the deceased has been identified as Anand Mehra (21), a resident of Suraj Nagar. He was found dead in front of a three-storied building at around 11.30 pm. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Police said Anand was at home when two youths reached there at around 10 pm. The youths took him along saying that they wanted to talk to him. After that Anand was found dead. It is said that his fall was captured in a CCTV camera, but it is not clear whether he fell accidentally, or someone pushed him as the CCTV footage has only captured the lower end of the building.

The statements of his family members are being taken by the police to know if he had any enemies. Also, the autopsy report is also being awaited to know the circumstances under which he fell from the height.