Indore: Youth ends life after argument with wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide following an argument with his wife in the Khajrana area, police said on Thursday. It is said that the youth recorded his death on his mobile phone.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shahrukh alias Babbu (28), a resident of the Khajrana area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to the hospital. The police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation to know the reason for his suicide.

Father Saleem informed media persons that Shahrukh was a driver. His wife was staying with her sister in the city for the past two months and Shahrukh was requesting her to come back home. On Wednesday night, he talked to his wife over the phone and requested she comes back home but she refused. Dejected by his wife’s rejection, he decided to end his life. Before ending his life, Shahrukh had switched on the camera of his mobile phone to record his death. The police seized the mobile and trying to retrieve the video.

Police said they are recording statements of his family members to know the exact reason for his suicide.