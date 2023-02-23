Indore: Youth ends life after argument with family members

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Malharganj area on Monday. He was demanding money from his family members. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

Malharganj police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Rahul Thakur, a resident of Malharganj area. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rahul had an argument with his family members before he took such an extreme step. He was demanding money from them. Police said that he was also involved in a murder case in the area a few years ago.

In another incident, a person named Santosh Soni, a resident of Singapore Township ended his life by hanging himself at his place, police said on Wednesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are recording his family members’ statements to know the reason for his suicide.

Elderly man dies in road accident

An elderly man was killed in a road accident in the Tejaji Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Heerji, 60 years was hit by a vehicle on the Bypass Road. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are searching for the errant driver.

