Indore: Youth Duped Of Rs 1.65 L On Pretext Of Job

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was duped of Rs 1.65 lakh by an unidentified person on the pretext of providing a job to him in the Bhanwarkuan area.

The police have registered a case against two bank account holders and started an investigation to identify them. According to the police, Avinash Hanjara, a resident of Ambikapuri Colony, has lodged a complaint that he was contacted by a person on Telegram.

The Telegram id was with the name of Anjali. While chatting, the accused informed that he can make available a lucrative job to Avinash. He managed to gain the trust of the complainant after which the complainant transferred Rs 1.65 lakh in two bank accounts given by the accused.

The police have registered a case against the two bank account holders under the relevant section of the IPC.

Trader Duped Of Rs 60,000 Using Fake QR Code, One Held

Bhanwarkuan police arrested a person from Shivpuri for duping a trader of Rs 60,000 on Wednesday. According to TI Shashikant Chaurasia, Manish Gulani, a resident of Sindhi Colony has lodged a complaint that two persons approached him when he was sitting in his shop.

They informed him that they are unable to withdraw money from their bank account.

They needed Rs 60,000 which they could transfer to him online. Gulani gave Rs 60,000 in cash to them. After that, the accused scanned the QR code and showed a fake transaction and fled the scene.

The police gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest one of them named Vishal Lodhi of Shivpuri in connection with the fraud case and started a search for his accomplice.

