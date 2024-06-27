Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹80K While Searching For Escort Service | Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth was duped of Rs 80K by a cyber-fraudster while searching for a female escort service on Google. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma stated that a youth from Dewas, who has a private job, had searched for a call girl in Indore on Google and found a mobile number on an escort service website. He called the number and the caller sent him some photos of the girl.

The caller asked for Rs 2,000 for the deal and sent him a QR Code which the complainant sent. He was then given the location of a hotel in the city. Later, he received a call from the same number and the caller asked him to pay Rs 6,500 for additional charges. The complainant sent the money and the fraudsters kept asking for more, resulting in a total loss of Rs 80,000.

However, the escort service was not provided to the complainant. Later, the fraudster asked for Rs 20,500 for police verification which made the complainant suspicious as to why the police would be involved in such a business. He went to Sadar Bazar police station’s Cyber Cell on Tuesday and lodged a complaint.

The police traced the fraudster’s mobile number and found that the SIM card was bought in the name of one Balram in the Bundelkhand region. The accused's current location has been traced to Dungarpur in Rajasthan. The cyber team registered his complaint on the NCRP portal and applied to freeze the suspect's bank account to prevent further loss.