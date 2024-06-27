 Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹80K While Searching For Escort Service
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth Duped Of ₹80K While Searching For Escort Service

Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹80K While Searching For Escort Service

The police traced the fraudster’s mobile number and found that the SIM card was bought in the name of one Balram in the Bundelkhand region.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹80K While Searching For Escort Service | Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth was duped of Rs 80K by a cyber-fraudster while searching for a female escort service on Google. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma stated that a youth from Dewas, who has a private job, had searched for a call girl in Indore on Google and found a mobile number on an escort service website. He called the number and the caller sent him some photos of the girl.

The caller asked for Rs 2,000 for the deal and sent him a QR Code which the complainant sent. He was then given the location of a hotel in the city. Later, he received a call from the same number and the caller asked him to pay Rs 6,500 for additional charges. The complainant sent the money and the fraudsters kept asking for more, resulting in a total loss of Rs 80,000.

Read Also
Indore: Four Men From Delhi Arrested With Five Firearms
article-image

However, the escort service was not provided to the complainant. Later, the fraudster asked for Rs 20,500 for police verification which made the complainant suspicious as to why the police would be involved in such a business. He went to Sadar Bazar police station’s Cyber Cell on Tuesday and lodged a complaint.

The police traced the fraudster’s mobile number and found that the SIM card was bought in the name of one Balram in the Bundelkhand region. The accused's current location has been traced to Dungarpur in Rajasthan. The cyber team registered his complaint on the NCRP portal and applied to freeze the suspect's bank account to prevent further loss.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹80K While Searching For Escort Service

Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹80K While Searching For Escort Service

MP Weather Updates: Monsoon To Advance Further In State; Bhopal, Guna To Witness Rains, Excessive...

MP Weather Updates: Monsoon To Advance Further In State; Bhopal, Guna To Witness Rains, Excessive...

Indore's '3R' Artist Turn Junk Into Art, Creating Masterpieces From Lids Of Plastic Bottles

Indore's '3R' Artist Turn Junk Into Art, Creating Masterpieces From Lids Of Plastic Bottles

MP: Smart City Board Discusses Proposals Worth Rs 600 Cr

MP: Smart City Board Discusses Proposals Worth Rs 600 Cr

Indore Updates: Water Supply To Be Hit In Many Areas On June 27; Rishikesh-Laxmibai Nagar-Rishikesh...

Indore Updates: Water Supply To Be Hit In Many Areas On June 27; Rishikesh-Laxmibai Nagar-Rishikesh...