Indore: Youth Downs While Taking Bath In Lodhia Kund | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth drowned in the Lodhia Kund while taking a bath with his two other friends, on Sunday. This is the second tragic incident that has taken place in the kund in the past month.

According to Simrol police station in-charge, Mansharam Wagen, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Rathore, 19, a resident of Shivdarshan Nagar in Musakhedi area of the city.

Suraj along with his friends Pawan Sahu and Dhaniram Jatav of the same area had gone for the picnic at Lodhia Kund, a waterfall and picnic spot situated about 50 kilometres from the city.

They were taking a bath in the kund when Suraj reached the deep waters and started drowning. His friends tried to save him but failed and they started drowning.

They somehow managed to save themselves and come out of the tank. They informed the police with the help of the locals.

Police and the locals managed to take out Suraj’s body and informed his parents. Police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation to know the exact reason behind the incident.

August 7 Incident

On August 7, a car with a 12-year-old girl trapped inside had fallen into the kund. Fortunately, a braveheart jumped in and rescued the girl and also the girl’s father who too had jumped in the kund to save his daughter, even though he did not know swimming.

The girl was changing her dress inside the car which was parked on a slope. Suddenly, the car started moving down the slope and fell into the kund.

