Indore: Youth dies, friends injured

Indore: A 22-year-old youth from Dewas was killed while his two friends got critically injured after their bike rammed a road divider in Azad Nagar area late on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anil Babu Singh, a resident of Kannod in Dewas district was going somewhere with friends Kamlesh of Kannod and Nagesh of Pathhar Mundla area of the city when they lost control and their bike rammed road divider near Ambika Dharamshala on Ring Road.

They got critically injured and were rushed to the hospital but Anil could not be saved while Kamlesh and Nagesh are undergoing treatment in a city hospital.