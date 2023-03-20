 Indore: Youth dies as lightning strikes some meters away
Indore: Youth dies as lightning strikes some meters away

The family members informed the police that he fell unconscious after lightning struck a few meters away from him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died due to lightning in the Kshipra police station jurisdiction, police said on Sunday. Police said that he was at his field when due to lightning a few metres away from him he fell unconscious and died. The detailed autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for his death.

SI Vishwajeet Singh Tomar from the Mangaliya police post said that the incident took place in the Bisakhedi village around 7 pm on Saturday. Sachin Patel, an 18-year-old resident of Bisakhedi village was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The family members informed the police that he fell unconscious after lightning struck a few meters away from him.

However, the doctors informed the police that he died of cardiac arrest. The detailed autopsy report is awaited by the police who are also taking statements of his family members.

