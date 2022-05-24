Indore: Youth died after loading vehicle overturns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed after a loading rickshaw overturned near Malharganj police station on Monday. He had taken a lift from the rickshaw driver when the vehicle overturned due to a pothole on the road.

According to Malharganj police station staff, the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm. The deceased aged between 25 and 30 year old could not be identified till the filing of the report. The loading rickshaw driver got injured in the accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the youth had taken a lift from the loading vehicle driver. It is said that the road construction work was going on there. The loading rickshaw overturned due to a pothole and the youth got critically injured in the accident. He was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:56 AM IST