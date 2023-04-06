 Indore: Youth detained for abducting bus driver
Video of incident goes viral

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained a person after a video in which some youth were seen abducting a bus driver went viral on Wednesday. Police said they are looking for others involved in the incident. 

In the video, some youths were seen abducting a driver over an old rivalry. It is said that the video was captured by the CCTV installed on the bus near Pipliyahana Square. 

The senior officials took cognizance and instructed their subordinates to identify the youths and detain them. 

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that a person named Varun was detained after seeing the video. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had an argument with the bus driver a few days ago. 

On Wednesday, he boarded the bus and threatened the driver and the incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the bus. 

No complainant reached the police station till the filing of the report but on the instructions of senior officials police detained a person and are searching for his three accomplices. 

Verma said that if the complainant comes to the police station, we will launch a case of loot.

