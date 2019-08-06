Indore: Youth crushed to death in Lasudia

Indore: Panic prevailed in Lasudia police station area on Monday when body of a 29-year-old man was found on the service road.

The deceased was crushed to death by unidentified persons with stones. Police have detained two persons in the case for investigation.

According to police, the youth identified as Vijay Tulsiram was resident of Rahul Gandhi Nagar. He went out to have liquor with friends on Sunday night but didn’t return. His body was found next morning. It seems that he was killed by his friends after dispute. Exact reasons of his death are yet to be investigated, police said.

Police have sent the body of deceased for post mortem and detained two of his friends for investigating the case.

Man, woman electrocuted in separate incidents

A man and a woman were electrocuted in two separate incidents on Monday.

First incident took place in Hatod police station area where a 26-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with high tension line.

Chhotu Chetram, resident of Ajmer, died after coming in contact with high tension line on Monday morning. He was standing on a cement laden truck and was trying to push up the wires for truck to pass with a wooden stick, police said. He fell from truck after the incident and died on the spot.

Another incident took place in Badodiya village in Khudel police station area when a 60-year-old woman was electrocuted.

Identified as Eja Bai, she was cutting grass in a farm where she came in contact with naked wires.

She was rushed to MY Hospital by local residents but was declared brought dead by the doctors.