Indore: Youth consumes naphthalene balls, saved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth allegedly attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Palasia area on Thursday. It is said that he was scolded by his parents as he is unemployed. The police said that his condition is out of danger.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that Sujal Singh, a resident of Utkarsh Vihar Colony was rushed to the hospital after he consumed two naphthalene balls near his residence in Utkarsh Vihar Colony on Thursday afternoon. After that he was rushed to the hospital. TI Bais said that the youth was saved after treatment. He stated in his statement that he was reprimanded by his parents as he was unemployed.

After being reprimanded, the youth came out of his house and consumed naphthalene balls in the street. His father is employed as a driver somewhere in the city. The police are also taking the statements of his parents.