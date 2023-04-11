Indore: Youth Congress demonstration at pubs open beyond closing time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers protested against pubs and bars that are open well beyond their sanctioned closing time.

The party workers staged demonstrations at two pubs on Sunday night - Cocktail Pub and Las Vegas Pub, located in Vijay Nagar and Lasudia police station areas.

According to media in-charge of Youth Congress Abhijeet Pandey, they demonstrated outside these pubs between 12.20 am and 1.30 am under the leadership of Swapnil Kamble and Anukul Awasthi.

The Youth Congress workers had ended their protest at 3 am after the police checked the pubs at night.

“These pubs are running till late into the night without permission and disturbing the peace in the city. Police, administration, and excise department must take action against the pubs immediately,” Pandey said.

He added that the Youth Congress workers have also submitted a memorandum to district collector Ilayaraja T and to additional commissioner of police Rajesh Hingankar to take immediate action.