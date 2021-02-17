Indore: Youth Congress activists stage demonstration against fuel price hike, detained by city police

Indore: City police detained the activists of Youth Congress for staging a demonstration against fuel hike at Madhumilan Square on Wednesday. The agitating activists were sent to Central Jail as the administration has imposed section 144 and prohibited agitation and rally in the city.

Youth Congress activists led by city president Ramiz Khan also took out a rally and pulled the cars as a demonstration of empty fuel tanks along with shouting slogans against the fuel hike. After being stopped by the cops, the activists claimed that they don’t have money to get the fuel as prices are so high due to which they pulled the cars.

“We don’t have money to get our tanks filled due to which we pulled the cars. Police stopped us unnecessarily as it is not a crime to pull cars when the fuel tank gets empty. Petrol prices are touching Rs 100 and we are unable to afford the same due to which we pulled the cars” Khan said.

However, the activists also shouted slogans against the state government and union government for fuel hike and also demanded immediate relief for the people over the same.

“Fuel prices have disturbed the budget of laymen and it has become hard to run the house. People are already hit by the COVID-19 and job losses,” he added.