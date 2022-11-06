Indore: Youth commits suicide by taking poison

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Bhanwarkuan area, the police said on Saturday. His family alleged that he had been staying with a woman for a few days and had had an argument with her over some issue.

According to the police, Pradeep Nishad, 35, a resident of the Chhoti Khajrani area, consumed poison at his brother-in-law’s shop in Bhanwarkuan. He was rushed to hospital but he could not be saved.

His brother alleged that Pradeep had been staying with his second wife in the city for a few months and had quarreled with her over some issue after which he took such an extreme step. However, the police are taking down the statements of the family to know the exact reason for his suicide. Pradeep was employed at a city restaurant