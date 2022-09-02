e-Paper Get App

Indore: Youth booked for hiding religion

Friday, September 02, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained a youth for making physical relations with a girl under a false identity and are questioning him.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said that a girl, who was missing for a few days, was recovered on Thursday evening. She stated in her complaint that one Anees of the city had made physical relations with her under a false name.

He then took her to Delhi where he revealed his religion and asked the girl to marry him. He also threatened the girl that he would commit suicide if she refused to marry him.

