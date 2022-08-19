Indore: Youth booked for forcing 2 girls to convert religion

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for befriending two girls on a social media site and forcing them to change their religion, the police said on Thursday. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

According to Gautampura police station-in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur, a case has been registered against one Yasin, a resident of the area. He had contacted two girls, one of them a minor, through a social media platform. After the girls befriended him, he started chatting with them over the social media platform at different times.

He later spoke to them about marriage. Even as the girls agreed, the accused was forcing them to change their religion to marry him. The girls, however, refused. Activists of a Hindu organisation came to know about the matter and contacted the girls. Later, they, along with the girls, reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and further investigations are underway. The police said the accused used to chat with the girl on his original ID, so he had been identified, but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report. The police are gathering more information about the accused to arrest him.

