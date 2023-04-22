 Indore: Youth booked for damaging property in hospital, misbehaving with doctors  
The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the hospital 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for damaging property in a hospital in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Friday. The accused entered the hospital with a baseball bat and damaged property in the hospital and also misbehaved with doctors and patients. 

Based on the CCTV footage, the police registered a case and started a search for him. The accused is the brother of the medical store owner on the hospital premises. 

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said that a case has been registered against Kundan Thakur, the brother of a medical store owner on the complaint of a person from Gaurav Hospital. The complainant told police that the receptionist of the hospital Dara Singh told him that Kundan had entered the hospital with a baseball bat and damaged property at the hospital on April 6.

The accused also misbehaved with Dr Indrajeet Diwakar, who was on duty in the ICU on the second floor of the hospital. He also misbehaved with some patients and told them to leave the hospital. He later damaged some things in the doctors’ cabin on the ground floor and threatened the doctors with dire consequences.

Police said monetary dispute appears to be the main cause behind the incident.

article-image

