Indore: Youth Booked For Blackmailing Woman, Extorting Money

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a youth from Rewa for blackmailing a woman and extorting money from her in the Aerodrome area, police said on Saturday. The accused was blackmailing her by threatening her to circulate her objectionable photos on social media. The accused is being searched by the police.

Aerodrome police station in charge Rajesh Sahu said that the woman has lodged a complaint that she had met the accused named Ankur, a resident of Rewa district a few months ago. She befriended him.

Then, Ankur had taken money from on the pretext of a cash crunch. When the girl asked the money be returned, the accused started blackmailing her by saying that he would circulate her objectionable photos on social media to defame her. The woman said that the accused had somehow taken her photos. TI said that about Rs 3 lakh were given by her to the accused. A case under section 384, 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and he is being searched for.