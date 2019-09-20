Indore: Youth booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide

Indore: A youth was booked by the police for abetting suicide of a 15-year-old girl in Lasudia area on Thursday. The accused was harassing the girl due to which she went under depression and took such an extreme step a few days ago.

Lasudia police station in charger Santosh Kumar Dudhi said the victim, resident of Kelod Hala village committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home on August 28, 2019.

Her mother was out for some work while father was busy some work on the first floor of their house when she took such a step in a room on the ground floor.

The incident was discovered when her younger brother returned from his school and knocked on the door of the room. He later informed his father after getting no response from sister’s room for a long time. The father peeped from the room’s ventilator and saw his daughter hanging and broke open the door.

The family members told the police that a youth named Naresh was harassing her for a few days. According to police, Naresh harassed her and told everyone that she loved the girl and she was his fiancée. The girl went into a depression when she heard the lies that Naresh was spreading against her.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against the accused and further investigation is underway.