Indore: Youth blackmailed on Instagram after sharing his nude pictures

Police said the boy operates an account on social media application Instagram. A few months back, he received a friend request from a girl on his account. The boy accepted it and followed her. The boy started talking to girl on the social media platform. He used to like posts of the girl and comment on her pictures. The girl also started liking his pictures and began giving nice comments.

Soon, the duo started discussing personal matters and shared personal information about each other. Going further, the boy proposed to the girl and she accepted. Soon they started talking as a couple, police said.

One day when the duo was in seductive conversation, the girl asked the boy to share his nude pictures. The boy shared his nude pictures with the girl and when he demanded the same from the girl, she went offline. For a few days they did not chat, police added.