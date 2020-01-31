Indore: Youth blackmailed on Instagram after sharing his nude pictures

Indore: A 17-year-old boy was cheated by three persons of Haryana on Instagram app who interacted with him through a fake profile of a girl. After knowing that he was deceived, he lodged complaint with Heera Nagar police station area on Thursday. The FIR was registered on Friday.
According to Hira Nagar police, a 17-year-old staying in Suyesh Vihar complained about being blackmailed by some people to extort money from him. Police registered a case against Akash, Vishal Prabhakar and Vishal Panwar, all residents of Haryana.
Police said the boy operates an account on social media application Instagram. A few months back, he received a friend request from a girl on his account. The boy accepted it and followed her. The boy started talking to girl on the social media platform. He used to like posts of the girl and comment on her pictures. The girl also started liking his pictures and began giving nice comments.
Soon, the duo started discussing personal matters and shared personal information about each other. Going further, the boy proposed to the girl and she accepted. Soon they started talking as a couple, police said.
One day when the duo was in seductive conversation, the girl asked the boy to share his nude pictures. The boy shared his nude pictures with the girl and when he demanded the same from the girl, she went offline. For a few days they did not chat, police added.
Then one day, the boy received a message from the girl’s account that he was fooled by a fake profile. The message said the account was fake and operated by boys. The accused threatened the victim boy to transfer money to them or he will circulate his nude pictures among his friends and family.
Afraid, the victim deposited money in account of the accused. Adopting this tactic, the accused took Rs 38,700 from the victim. When they started demanding more money, the victim complained to police. Police after investigating the case registered a complaint against the accused. A team has been formed to arrest the accused.