Indore: Youth arrested with counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 1.91 lakh

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Kankane, a tip-off was received that a person was seen giving some counterfeit notes to a person on Nemawar Road for further circulation in the market. After receiving the information, a team led by Azad Nagar police station in-charge Manish Dawar reached there and nabbed the accused with currency notes.

The accused named Lakhan Chouhan of Barnagar in Ujjain district allegedly confessed of the crime. The police team seized currency notes (notes of Rs 2000 and 500) with a face value of Rs 1.91 lakh from him. During a search, the police also recovered a country made pistol from the accused. He was later taken to the police station where he was booked under relevant section of the IPC.

Following the lead given by the accused, police raided his rented accommodation in Ramnagar area of the city and recovered a printer and ink used in printing the notes. Asper the police, more accused are expected to be indulged in the crime. The accused is being questioned about his accomplices and about the person whom he had given counterfeit currency notes.