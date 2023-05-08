Indore: Youth arrested with 44 e-cigarettes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for selling e-cigarettes in the Vijay Nagar area on Sunday. He was booked under the relevant section and 44 e-cigarettes were seized from him.
According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar, a policeman had received information that e-cigarettes were being smoked by some youths near Vikas Garden in the Vijay Nagar area. The police team reached the mentioned place and found that some youths were indeed smoking e-cigarettes there. The police later detained a person named Akash Khemchandani from there. During a search, the police recovered 44 e-cigarettes from his vehicle’s dickey.
The value of the e-cigarettes is about Rs 50,000. The police also seized some cash from him and he was booked under the relevant section. Further investigation is on into the case.
