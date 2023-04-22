Indore: Youth arrested for mobile phone snatching

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man for snatching a mobile phone from a person in the Khajrana area on Friday. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from him and he was handed over to the Khajrana police.

According to crime branch officer, they received information that a person was trying to sell a mobile phone at a shop in Khajrana area at a very cheap price and he did not have any papers with him. The crime branch team went to the shop and caught a youth named Shubham Verma there.

During questioning, he confessed that he had snatched the mobile phone from a person on the service road on March 30. He was booked under section 392 of the IPC by the Khajrana police station staff.