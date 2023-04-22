 Indore: Youth arrested for mobile phone snatching
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth arrested for mobile phone snatching

Indore: Youth arrested for mobile phone snatching

The crime branch team went to the shop and caught a youth named Shubham Verma there.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man for snatching a mobile phone from a person in the Khajrana area on Friday. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from him and he was handed over to the Khajrana police.

According to crime branch officer, they received information that a person was trying to sell a mobile phone at a shop in Khajrana area at a very cheap price and he did not have any papers with him. The crime branch team went to the shop and caught a youth named Shubham Verma there. 

During questioning, he confessed that he had snatched the mobile phone from a person on the service road on March 30. He was booked under section 392 of the IPC by the Khajrana police station staff. 

Read Also
Indore: Intellectuals submit suggestions for city’s master plan to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mhow News Diary: CM Chouhan in Janapav on Saturday

Mhow News Diary: CM Chouhan in Janapav on Saturday

MP: NCST team gives patient hearing to tribals, seeks reply from forest departement in Sardarpur

MP: NCST team gives patient hearing to tribals, seeks reply from forest departement in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Saansad Khel Spardha begins in Bilpank village

Madhya Pradesh: Saansad Khel Spardha begins in Bilpank village

Madhya Pradesh: Bohras celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and gratitude in Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bohras celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and gratitude in Mahidpur

MP: Dhar Congress’s march against anti-people policies of BJP government

MP: Dhar Congress’s march against anti-people policies of BJP government