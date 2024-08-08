Indore: Youth Arrested For Robbing Woman, Committing Theft At Doctor's Residence; Valuables Worth Rs 4L Recovered

The gold chain recovered from the accused |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for robbing a woman of her gold chain and committing theft at a doctor's house in the Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday. Valuables worth Rs 4 lakh were recovered from him and he is being questioned for other such crimes.

DCP (zone-4) Rishikesh Meena said that a woman, who was on morning walk, was robbed of her gold chain by a scooterist on July 29. A case was registered against an identified man and a team was constituted to identify the accused. The team checked about 1,000 CCTVs in the city and found a youth fleeing to Marimata Square.

On the basis of the CCTVs, the accused named Ajay alias Kamal Malviya, a resident of Pardesipura area was arrested by the police. He allegedly confessed to snatching the gold chain from the woman. He further informed the police that he was also involved in the theft at a doctor's place in Bilawali area in May. He had taken the scooter from one of his relatives for committing the crime.

About 18 cases including a robbery and theft were registered against him in Ujjain. He was in jail in connection with a case and was released a few days ago. The gold ornaments and the scooter used in the crime were also recovered from the accused.

Two women held for stealing gold ornaments from a shop in Chhota Sarafa; Valuables worth Rs 2.5 stolen from shop and other stolen goods worth Rs 7.89 lakh recovered from them

City police on Wednesday arrested two women from Tikamgarh in connection with stealing jewellery from a bullion trader's shop in the Sarafa area. The women had visited the shop as the customer and managed to steal the ornaments after engaging the trader in small talk asking him to search and show them more designs or ornaments.

According to additional DCP Anand Yadav, trader Mohanlal Soni had lodged a complaint that he was at his shop on July 24 when two women came there and asked him to show some ornaments. They managed to steal ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh as he was showing them the ornaments and left the shop without buying anything.

When the trader checked and found the ornaments missing, he checked the CCTV and later lodged a police complaint. Police claimed that they had checked the CCTVs of the spot and other places from the city to Ujjain. Somehow, the officials managed to identify the women and they were later arrested from Tikamgarh district.

The women were identified as Vimla and Rubi. They allegedly confessed their crime after which the police recovered the stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, Rs 89,000 in cash and goods worth Rs 7 lakh of other theft incidents were recovered from them. So far, valuables worth Rs 10.39 lakh were recovered from the women who are being questioned further.

†Police believed that the women were involved in other theft incidents at other jewellery shops in the city as well.