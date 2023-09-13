Indore: Youth Arrested For Raping Female Colleague In Hotel

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Bhopal was arrested for raping a 24-year-old girl in a hotel in the Vijay Nagar area on Monday. The girl and the accused were colleagues in a company and the accused called her to a hotel and made physical relations with her.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was employed in a company where accused Arham was head of the sales team. He had told the HR to shift the girl to the sales team but she didn’t want to join the sales team so she left the job. According to the complainant, the accused wanted the girl to join the company again. When HR talked to the girl, she was willing to rejoin the company and was shifted to the sales team.

The accused had taken the girl to a hotel in the Vijay Nagar area on the pretext of meeting and he made physical relationship without her consent there. When the girl objected to the same, the accused promised to marry her. He had been harassing the girl for many days and again called the girl to another hotel to sort out the matter.

When the girl reached the hotel, she found that a lady and a youth were beating Arham. She came to know that the lady was his wife. After knowing that the accused was already married, the girl informed her family members and lodged a case with the police.

The girl alleged that the accused had also told her to change her religion. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway into the case.

