Indore: Youth arrested for molesting 5-year-old girl on her terrace

Indore: A 28-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in Hira Nagar area on Wednesday. The accused was on-the-run. However, the alert cops arrested him within 24 hours.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said the incident took place around 6 pm on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused Bhupendra, a resident of Rajgarh took her to the terrace of her house and molested her. The girl cried aloud and the accused managed to flee leaving the girl on the spot.



The girl's parents informed the police about the incident and a case under relevant section of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against the accused. The police raided many places in the search of the accused but he could not be arrested on Tuesday.



On the instructions from the senior officials, a team was constituted to arrest the accused. On Wednesday, the team raided many places and managed to arrest the accused from the area.



ASP Shashikant Kankane said the accused is the neighbor of the girl so the girl didn’t raise an alarm when he took her to the terrace. Further investigation is on.

