Indore: Youth arrested for eve teasing married woman

A youth was arrested by the police for allegedly eve-teasing a married woman in Khajrana area on Sunday. The accused also threatened her husband when he warned him.

According to the police, the victim approached the police station and lodged a complaint that she was busy in her work outside the house when the accused Shahrukh made obscene gestures to her and eve-teased her on Saturday. The woman reported the matter to her husband who warned the accused but the accused threatened him with dire consequences and fled.

Later, the victim along with her husband reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act.

After registering a case, police started a search for the accused and managed to arrest him from Khajrana area on Sunday. The accused's father and brother are residents of Sadar Bazaar area and they have several cases in Sadar Bazaar police station.