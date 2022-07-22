Indore: Youth arrested for blackmailing girl

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Rewa was booked for blackmailing his social media friend by capturing her objectionable photos after spiking her cold drink on Wednesday. Interestingly, the youth married the woman and was blackmailing her to stay with him but the girl did not agree to do so. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

SI Dashrath Singh Chouhan from Rajendra Nagar police station said the 25-year-old woman, who is staying in Rajendra Nagar, lodged a complaint that the accused, named Anshuman, was harassing her. She stated in her complaint that the accused had met her on a social media platform a few years ago and befriended her. The accused came to her home and, while talking to her, he allegedly gave some drinks to her. After having a drink, the girl fell unconscious. Then, the accused took her photos. When she regained consciousness, the accused started threatening her that he would defame her by circulating the photos.

After threatening the girl, the accused took the girl to Chhindwara and married her in the Arya Samaj Temple. After their marriage, the accused wanted the girl to stay with him, but she refused and left the place. After that, he again started blackmailing her by threatening to circulate her photos. The girl informed the police that the accused had also sent her photos to some persons on social media. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including the IT Act and a search is on for him.