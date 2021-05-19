Indore: Youngsters' zeal displayed at Free Press jab camp

Indore: Over 188 people were vaccinated at the vaccination centre at Free Press. People were excited to get the jab and they had reached Free Press House minutes after the drive was started. A long queue of people who booked their slot of vaccination at Free Press could be seen.

People were happy with the facility and almost every one of them took them while being vaccinated.

The vaccination centre was inaugurated by District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia and Dr Tarun Gupta. Both the officials also inspected the facility and talked to the people about the vaccination process, slot booking, and document verification.

Both the officials also appreciated the initiative by Free Press to participate in the cause for breaking the chain of deadly pandemic by preventing people through vaccination.