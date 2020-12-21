Indore: Youngest player Shreyansh Deshlehra defeats former state winner Harshit Sharma in 34th MP state snooker championship

Indore: The youngest player Shreyansh Deshlehra defeated former state winner Harshit Sharma 2-0 to enter the next round of the 34th MP state snooker championship being played at Nehru Stadium situated Billiards Academy on Monday.

In the senior snooker category of this event, Shreyansh Deshlehra of Indore won the hearts of all by performing well. In other matches of the same category, Himanshu Kharade of Indore beat Shelendra Bajpai of Bhopal (2–1), Hrithik Jain of Indore beat Abhijeet Kasde of Bhopal (2–0), Ketan Chawla of Indore defeated K Shivam Sharma of Jabalpur (2–0). Piyush Karn of Jabalpur beat Yogendra Thakur of Indore (2-0), Mahendra Soni of Chhindwara beat Divyaprakash of Bhopal (2-1), Naveen Chare of Chhindwara defeated Aditya Chaturvedi of Bhopal (2-1), Divyansh Shukla of Bhopal defeated Ritish Gawate of Indore (2-0), Gaurav Tiwari of Indore defeated Nikhil Chaturvedi of Bhopal (2-1) and Imran Khan of Jabalpur beat Gunjan Kikan of Gwalior (2-0) to advance to the next round.