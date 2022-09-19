e-Paper Get App
Indore: Younger brother could not be recovered even after 48 hours

Body of his elder brother was recovered a kilometre away on Saturday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:25 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the children who were washed away in the Kanh could not be recovered even 48 hours after the incident on Sunday. The child and his elder brother were washed away while they were trying to take out the slipper of one of the kids from the river. On Saturday, the body of the elder brother was recovered from the Hathipala area, about a kilometre away from the spot.

The two brothers, Yash and Krish, were washed away in the river near the Shankarbagh area on Friday afternoon. The incident happened after heavy rainfall in the city. Yash’s body was recovered from the mud after 24 hours on Saturday afternoon but the rescue team could not find Krish till the filing of this report.

Raoji Bazar police station-in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur said the search operation by the rescue team continued on the third day, as well. The rescue team and the police have searched about 5 kilometres of the area so far. The team will continue the search on Monday, too.

IIM Indore, Abu Dhabi B-school plan a joint degree course
