Indore: You are getting electricity from Rabbit, Dog, Panther!

Our staff reporter

Indore: Do you know that electricity reaches your house through squirrel, rabbit, raccoon, dog, panther, zebra etc? Shocked? These are the names of conductors of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.The entire electricity supply system is dominated by conductors named after animals.

The amount of current to be passed through which wire to supply electricity from one place to another depends on the conductor, and the scale of the conductor depends on its metal, diameter, ability to take current, the weight of the wires etc.“The useful conductors in distribution lines are named on the basis of animals.

The ability of each wire to carry current is measured in amperes,” said Awadhesh Sharma, PRO, West Discom.Decades ago, squirrel, rabbit lines were mostly used for conductors. In due course of time, due to the increase in the demand for electricity, the use of zebra, dog, panther lines has started becoming common.

Squirrel lines are used for wiring near your homes, while other lines are used between lines from a large grid to a smaller grid and from distribution transformers to the middle of the grid.At present, the panther line is being extensively used for new colonies as well as for industrial areas with more capacity and load.

These lines are mounted on smart poles, the dangling position is less created, as well as the power distribution is comparatively better.There is a 22 km long panther line on the bypass of Indore.

Similarly, the panther line is being used in abundance in Pithampur industrial area also. Zebras are high capacity lines, mounted between towers of 132 kW or above. This type of line is also around Indore city.“In industrial area Pithampur, electricity is supplied via panther, dog, squirrel and raccoon lines,” TC Chaturvedi, executive engineer (Pithampur), West Discom.//Wire weight per km lineSquirrel 85kgRabbit 214 kgRaccoon 318 kgDog 396 kg Panther 976 kgZebra 1621 kg

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:12 PM IST